Film Bawaal: वरुण-जाह्नवी की बवाल क्यों हो रही डायरेक्ट OTT पर रिलीज, वजह कर देगी आपको हैरान

Bawaal On OTT: ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्मों के सामने संकट खड़ा होता जा रहा है. एक तो दर्शकों को लगातार अच्छा कंटेंट परोसना है और दूसरा उन्हें सितारे भी चाहिए. ऐसे में ए-लिस्ट सितारों की जो फिल्में सिनेमाघरों में आनी चाहिए, उन्हें ओटीटी (OTT) खरीदने की होड़ में पड़ रहे हैं. वरुण धवन (Varun Dhawan) और जाह्नवी कपूर (Janhvi Kapoor) की बवाल के साथ यही हुआ है...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Film: पठान की ब्लॉकबस्टर सफलता, तू झूठी मैं मक्कार और हालिया रिलीज जरा हटके जरा बचके की अच्छी कमाई के बाद लोगों को लग रहा था कि बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) की फिल्में धीरे-धीरे पटरी पर वापस आ रही है. विशेष रूप से जरा हटके जरा बचके (ZHKZBK) की सफलता महत्वपूर्ण मानी जा रही थी क्योंकि यह छोटे बजट की ऐसी फिल्म थी, जो कोरोना (Corona) महामारी के बाद सफल कही जा रही थी. यह फिर साबित हो गया कि छोटे बजट की कंटेंट फिल्मों के लिए अभी भी दर्शक वर्ग है. जरूरी इतना है कि फिल्म मनोरंजक हो, लेकिन तभी वरुण धवन (Varun Dhawan) और जाह्नवी कपूर (Janhvi Kapoor) की बवाल के डायरेक्ट ओटीटी पर रिलीज होने की खबर से इंडस्ट्री का जानकारों को झटका लगा है.

