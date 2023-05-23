Citadel India: वरुण के इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ किसिंग सीन पर रुकी बात, लेकिन ये है कहानी की डिमांड
topStories1hindi1708238
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Citadel India: वरुण के इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ किसिंग सीन पर रुकी बात, लेकिन ये है कहानी की डिमांड

Varun Dhawan: वरुण धवन का फिल्मी करियर डांवाडोल हो चुका है. बीते लंबे समय से वह बॉक्स ऑफस पर कोई कमाल नहीं दिखा सके. अब वह ओटीटी पर किस्मत आजमाने को तैयार हैं. वेबसीरीजी सिटाडेल इंडिया से वह वेब की दुनिया में शुरुआत करेंगे. सीरीज में हीरोइन के साथ उन पर कई अंतरंग सीन भी फिल्माए जाएंगे.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

Citadel India: वरुण के इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ किसिंग सीन पर रुकी बात, लेकिन ये है कहानी की डिमांड

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: अमेजन प्राइम की महत्वाकांक्षी वेब सीरीज सिटाडेल रंग नहीं जमा पाई है. शुरुआती दो हफ्तों के बाद इसकी चर्चा लगभग खत्म हो चुकी है. प्रियंका चोपड़ा जोनास और रिचर्ड मैडन स्टारर यह अंग्रेजी सीरीज दर्शकों में यह कोई रोमांच नहीं पैदा कर पाई. जबकि इसे हिंदी में भी डब किया गया. खैर, अमेजन को सीरीज इतनी बढ़या लगी कि उसने इसे अंग्रेजी के अलावा अन्य भाषाओं में अलग-अलग कलाकारों के साथ बनाने का फैसला दिया है. हिंदी में सिटाडेल भारतीय दर्शकों की संवेदनाओं के अनुसार बनाया जा रहा है, जिसमें सामंथा रुथ प्रभु और वरुण धवन पहली बार साथ नजर आएंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला