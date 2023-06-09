कैंसर से Vicky Kaushal के पिता Sham Kaushal की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, डॉक्टरों ने कह दिया था- जिंदा नहीं बचोगे
कैंसर से Vicky Kaushal के पिता Sham Kaushal की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, डॉक्टरों ने कह दिया था- जिंदा नहीं बचोगे

Sham Kaushal ने ऐसा खुलासा किया है जो लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है. शाम ने हाल ही में मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि वो 20 साल पहले कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे. यहां तक कि डॉक्टर्स ने उन्हें जवाब तक दे दिया था.

Vicky Kaushal Father Sham Kaushal: विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) के पिता शाम कौशल ने हाल ही में दिए इंटरव्यू में बड़ा खुलासा किया है. शाम ने इंटरव्यू में बताया कि 20 साल पहले उन्हें कैंसर हो गया था. यहां तक कि उनकी हालत इतनी ज्यादा खराब थी कि डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें जवाब तक दे दिया था. उस वक्त विक्की और सनी काफी ज्यादा छोटे थे. लेकिन अस्पताल में 50 दिन भर्ती होने के बाद शाम कौशल ने कैंसर को मात दे दी थी.

