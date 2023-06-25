Bollywood Actress: इस हीरो के फैन्स ने रश्मिका-पूजा के साथ की बदजुबानी, बात थी इतनी सी
topStories1hindi1753668
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Bollywood Actress: इस हीरो के फैन्स ने रश्मिका-पूजा के साथ की बदजुबानी, बात थी इतनी सी

Rashmika Mandana: रश्मिका मंदाना और पूजा हेगड़े भले ही बॉलीवुड में संघर्ष कर रही हैं, लेकिन साउथ की फिल्मों में वह स्टार हैसियत रखती हैं। लेकिन हाल में उन्होंने जब साउथ के एक सितारे को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं नहीं दीं, तो उसके फैन्स बरस पड़े। क्यों किया उन्होंने ऐसा और क्या यह करना चाहिए, जानिए...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bollywood Actress: इस हीरो के फैन्स ने रश्मिका-पूजा के साथ की बदजुबानी, बात थी इतनी सी

Pooja Hegde: साउथ के सितारों के फैन अपने हीरो को भगवान समझते हैं। वे न तो उनकी आलोचना सह पाते हैं और न ही उनकी उपेक्षा। यही वजह है कि साउथ में अलग-अलग सितारों के फैन्स की अपनी-अपनी फौज है। अक्सर वे एक-दूसरे से भिड़ जाते हैं। कई बार सिनेमाघरों में, तो कई बार सोशल मीडिया पर। पिछले दिनों फिल्म आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) की कैमरा पर आलोचना कर रहे एक व्यक्ति की प्रभास (Prabhas) के फैन्स ने खुलेआम पिटाई कर दी थी. यह मामला सोशल मीडिया में दो चर्चित हीरोइनों, रश्मिका मंदाना (Rashmika Mandana) और पूजा हेगड़े (Pooja Hegde) के साथ बदजुबनी का है।

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?