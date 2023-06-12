Krishna Bhatt Wedding: विक्रम भट्ट की बेटी कृष्णा भट्ट ने लॉन्‍ग टाइम बॉयफ्रेंड वेदांत शारदा से की शादी, देखें फोटोज
topStories1hindi1734157
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Krishna Bhatt Wedding: विक्रम भट्ट की बेटी कृष्णा भट्ट ने लॉन्‍ग टाइम बॉयफ्रेंड वेदांत शारदा से की शादी, देखें फोटोज

Vikram Bhatt की बेटी कृष्णा भट्ट ने शादी कर ली है. इस शादी में चुनिंदा रिश्तेदार और करीबी पहुंचे थे. शादी की फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है जिसमें कृष्णा बला की खूबसूरत लग रही हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Trending Photos

Krishna Bhatt Wedding: विक्रम भट्ट की बेटी कृष्णा भट्ट ने लॉन्‍ग टाइम बॉयफ्रेंड वेदांत शारदा से की शादी, देखें फोटोज

Vikram Bhatt Daughter Krishna Wedding: डायरेक्टर प्रोड्यूसर विक्रम भट्ट (Vikram Bhatt) की बेटी कृष्णा भट्ट (Krishna Bhatt) ने लॉन्‍ग टाइम बॉयफ्रेंड वेदांत शारदा के साथ शादी कर ली है. खास बात है कि कृष्णा ने हाल ही में बतौर डायरेक्टर डेब्यू किया है. ये शादी काफी प्राइवेट रखी थी जिसमें चुनिंदा दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों को इनवाइट किया था. शादी की फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है जिस पर फैंस प्यार लुटा रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा