Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 5: सारा-विक्की की 'जरा हटके जरा बचके' का 5वें दिन का कलेक्शन है शॉकिंग, जानें
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke पांचवें दिन का कलेक्शन आ गया है जो थोड़ा मायूस जरूर कर सकता है. लेकिन अच्छी बात ये है कि ये फिल्म बजट निकालने के और करीब पहुंच गई है. हालांकि फिल्म के पास कलेक्शन करने का बड़ा मौका आने वाला वीकेंड है.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 5: सारा अली खान और विक्की कौशल की फिल्म 'जरा हटके जरा बचके' (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) फिल्म की रफ्तार वीक डेज पर लगातार धीमी होती जा रही है. इस फिल्म का पांचवें दिन का कलेक्शन आ गया है जो थोड़ा मायूस जरूर कर सकता है. लेकिन अच्छी बात ये है कि ये फिल्म बजट निकालने के और करीब पहुंच गई है. ऐसे में उम्मीद है कि फिल्म वीकेंड तक अपना बजट निकालने में हो सकता है कि कामयाब हो जाए.

