Zee Studio की इन 5 फिल्मों ने मचाया बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल, कमाए 375 करोड़

Celebrating 50 glorious days of the Queen's reign! *On 50 days of Manikarnika here’s a lookback at achievements of the Kangana Ranaut film* Ever since its announcement, Manikarnika managed to create a lot of buzz amongst the audience and was one of the most talked about films. Even though the film hit a few roadblocks, Kangana and the rest of the team worked tirelessly to ensure that the film product befitted the queen the film was made on. As the film completes 50 days, here’s a throwback at some milestones achieved by biopic. A magnum opus based on the life of legendary Queen of Jhansi, the Kangana Ranaut film was one of the most anticipated films of 2019. And keeping up with the expectations, Manikarnika did complete justice to the story of one of the bravest women in the history of India. Right from Kangana Ranaut’s performance, gripping storyline to breath-taking action, the film left the audience awestruck. Apart from brilliant reviews, the film set many new records at the Box office. The film did a business of 103 crores at the domestic BO and 58 crores overseas, making in Kangana’s third film to cross the 100 crore mark. Apart from the total collections, the film registered highest single day collections for a women led film on Day 2 (18.1 crores) and highest opening weekend for a women led film (42.55 crores). Prior to the release of the film, a special screening was organized for the President of India, who praised the film wholeheartedly. Since Kangana wanted the youth of India to witness the story of the great queen, she also organized a special screening for school children. Following her example, Kangana’s fans also organized a screening of the film for underprivileged children. After the spectacular success of her directorial debut, Kangana is already thinking about making a trilogy on unsung female warriors, and after manikarnika, audience can surely expect a lot more cinematic brilliance. #50daysOfManikarnika #KanganaRanaut @KamalJain_TheKJ @zeestudiosofficial @lokhandeankita #prasoonjoshi #VijeyandraPrasad @neeta_lulla @mohdzeeshanayyub @shankar.mahadevan @shankarehsaanloy #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi

