Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, आरआरआर एक्टर नहीं बल्कि ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल!
The Indian House Teaser: ग्लोबल स्टार बन चुके अभिनेता राम चरण ने अब अपने अगले प्रोजेक्ट की झलक दिखा दी है. The India House का टीजर रिलीज कर दिया गया है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

The Indian House Promo: राम चरण (Ram Charan) भले ही इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग मूवी गेम चेंजर को लेकर बिजी हैं लेकिन अब उन्होंने अपने दूसरे प्रोजेक्ट की अनाउंसमेंट भी कर दी है. वो है द इंडिया हाउस (The India House) जिसकी पहली झलक उन्होंन दिखा दी है. लेकिन ठहरिए जनाब अगर आप सोच रहे हैं कि राम चरण इस फिल्म में भी लीड रोल निभाने जा रहे हैं तो ऐसा बिल्कुल नहीं है बल्कि ये उनके प्रोडक्शन हाउस में बनने वाली फिल्म है जिसे लेकर वो खासे एक्साइटेड हैं. वहीं बात करें फिल्म के एक्टर्स की तो चलिए उनका नाम भी हम आपको बता देते हैं.

