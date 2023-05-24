Sunflower Season 2 Teaser: फिर गुदगुदाएगी ‘सोनू’ की मासूमियत, क्या खुल पाएगा ‘सनफ्लावर’ में हुए कत्ल का राज!
Sunflower Season 2 Teaser: फिर गुदगुदाएगी ‘सोनू’ की मासूमियत, क्या खुल पाएगा ‘सनफ्लावर’ में हुए कत्ल का राज!

Sunil Grover Sunflower Season 2: तो लीजिए फिर से हाजिर है सोनू अपनी उसी मासूमियत के साथ जो 2021 में दिखी थी. वेब सीरीज सनफ्लावर सीजन 2 का टीजर रिलीज हो चुका है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

Sunflower 2 Teaser Sunil Grover: तो क्या इस बार सोसायटी में हुए मर्डर का राज खुल जाएगा? क्यो सोनू ही निकलेगा दोषी? या फिर एक नए एंगल से उठने वाला है पर्दा? सुनील ग्रोवर (Sunil Grover) की वेब सीरीज सनफ्लावर (Sunflower) के दूसरे सीजन का टीजर रिलीज हो चुका है और इसी के साथ अब दर्शकों के मन में तमाम सवाल फिर से उठ खड़े हुए हैं. 2021 में आया इसका पहला सीजन कुछ सवालों के साथ ही खत्म हुआ था और अब टीजर से साफ कि इस बार सनफ्लावर में हुई हत्या के राज से पर्दा उठ ही जाएगा.

