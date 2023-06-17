Smartphone Under 20K: अपनी रेंज के बादशाह हैं ये 4 स्मार्टफोन, किफायती कीमत में मिलते हैं प्रीमियम फीचर्स
Budget Range Smartphone: अगर आपका बजट 20 हजार रुपये से कम है और आप इस रेंज में ही मार्केट का बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं तो ये 4 ऑप्शंस आपके लिए परफेक्ट हैं और इनसे अच्छा और किफायती ऑप्शन आपको पूरी मार्केट में नहीं मिलेगा. 

Smartphone Under 20K: प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन खरीदने के लिए आपको 40 हजार रुपये या उससे ज्यादा की रकम खर्च करनी पड़ती है. हालांकि इतना बजट हर कोई नहीं बना पाता है, लेकिन प्रीमियम डिजाइन और फीचर्स हर कोई चाहता है. ऐसे में कम बजट में प्रीमियम फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन तलाशना एक चुनौती की तरह नजर आता है. अगर आप भी इसी कन्फ्यूजन में हैं कि बजट रेंज में कौन सा स्मार्टफोन खरीदना जाए जिसमें अच्छा डिजाइन भी हो साथ ही बढ़िया फीचर्स भी हों तो आपको अब इधर-उधर भागने की जरूरत नहीं है क्योंकि आज हम आपके लिए 20 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले सबसे तगड़े स्मार्टफोन लेकर आए हैं. 

