Lava ने मारी बाजी: अपने सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की बदौलत, धराशायी कर दी Realme-Oppo की बादशाहत
Lava ने मारी बाजी: अपने सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की बदौलत, धराशायी कर दी Realme-Oppo की बादशाहत

Lava Agni 2: इस स्मार्टफोन को की बिक्री धड़ल्ले से हो रही है, इसकी कीमत इतनी कम है कि हर कोई इसे बुक कर रहा है और इसकी सेल आउट ऑफ़ स्टॉक हो जा रही हैं. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Lava ने मारी बाजी: अपने सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की बदौलत, धराशायी कर दी Realme-Oppo की बादशाहत

Lava Agni 2 Smartphones: Lava Agni 2 का क्रेज भारत में बढ़ता ही चला जा रहा है, इसके पीछे वजह है जोरदार डिजाइन और नेक्स्ट लेवल फीचर्स हो इस रेंज के स्मार्टफोन्स में कम ही देखने को मिलते हैं. हालांकि कंपनी ने कीमत की परवाह की बगैर ही कम बजट में एक प्रीमियम डिजाइन और फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स के सामने पेश कर दिया है. अगर आप इस स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने का मन बना रहे हैं तो आज हम आपके सामने इसकी वो खूबियां लेकर आए हैं जिनकी वजह से ये लोगों के दिलों-दिमाग में छा गया है. 

