फुल चार्ज में 18 दिन तक चलेगा ये Waterproof Smartphone, कीमत 10 हजार से भी कम; जानिए फीचर्स
topStories1hindi1745556
Hindi Newsगैजेट्स

फुल चार्ज में 18 दिन तक चलेगा ये Waterproof Smartphone, कीमत 10 हजार से भी कम; जानिए फीचर्स

Rugged Smartphone Under Rs 10000: Ulefone Power Armor X11 में 8150mAh की बैटरी मिलती है, जो फुल चार्ज में 18 दिन तक चल सकती है. आइए जानते हैं Ulefone Power Armor X11 के फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Trending Photos

फुल चार्ज में 18 दिन तक चलेगा ये Waterproof Smartphone, कीमत 10 हजार से भी कम; जानिए फीचर्स

Ulefone ने एक और रग्ड स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में उतार दिया है, जो दमदार बैटरी के साथ आता है. इस फोन का नाम Ulefone Power Armor X11 है. रग्ड होने के अलावा फोन में कॉम्पैक्ट डिजाइन और दमदार बैटरी मिलती है. फोन में 8150mAh की बैटरी मिलती है, जो फुल चार्ज में 18 दिन तक चल सकती है. इसके अलावा फोन को फिलहाल 10 हजार से कम में खरीदा जा सकता है. आइए जानते हैं Ulefone Power Armor X11 के फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस