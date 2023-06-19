Tablet Under 15K: इससे सस्ते Wifi वाले टैबलेट पूरे मार्केट में नहीं मिलेंगे आपको, गेमिंग से लेकर OTT तक का मजा मिलेगा इसमें
topStories1hindi1745076
Hindi Newsगैजेट्स

Tablet Under 15K: इससे सस्ते Wifi वाले टैबलेट पूरे मार्केट में नहीं मिलेंगे आपको, गेमिंग से लेकर OTT तक का मजा मिलेगा इसमें

Wifi Tablet: ये टैबलेट आपको फिल्में देखने और गेमिंग करने का एक नेक्स्ट लेवल एक्सपीरियंस ऑफर करेंगे, इनकी कीमत भी आपके बजट में फिट हो जाएगी. 

 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

Tablet Under 15K: इससे सस्ते Wifi वाले टैबलेट पूरे मार्केट में नहीं मिलेंगे आपको, गेमिंग से लेकर OTT तक का मजा मिलेगा इसमें

Tablet Under 15K: टैबलेट किसी लैपटॉप की तुलना में कहीं ज्यादा अट्रैक्टिव और ट्रेंडी नजर आते हैं. इन्हें कैरी करना भी बेहद ही आसान रहता है. इन्हें खरीदना तो हर कोई चाहता है लेकिन जब बात ज्यादा कीमत अदा करने की आती है तो लोग सोचते हैं कि इस कीमत में तो लैपटॉप मिल सकता है और वो पीछे हट जाते हैं. हालांकि आप अगर किफायती कीमत में एक टैबलेट की तलाश में हैं तो आज आपकी तलाश खत्म हुई क्योंकि हम आपके लिए मार्केट के दो बेहद ही किफायती वाईफाई वाले टैबलेट लेकर आए हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी