B12 की कमी से शरीर को लग सकती हैं ये बीमारियां, जानिए डाइट में किन चीजों को करें शामिल
Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency: हमारी बॉडी के लिए विटामिन बी 12 बहुत ही जरूरी पोषक तत्व है. ये शरीर में सेंट्रल नर्वस सिस्टम के कार्यों में मदद करता है. आज हम जानेंगे इसकी कमी से शरीर कई गंभीर रोगों के संकेत देने लगता है. 

 

Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency: अगर कोई व्यक्ति पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर आहार ग्रहण करता है, तो उसमें विटामिन बी12 की भी मात्रा बहुत मायने रखती है. दरअसल, आजकल बाहरी भोजन की वजह से हमारी हेल्थ पर बुरा असर पड़ता है. संपूर्ण आहार न लेने के चलते बॉडी को कई रोगों का शिकार होना पड़ता है. ऐसे में शरीर कई विटामिन्स, मिनरल्स की कमी के संकेत देने लगता है. आज हम शरीर में होने वाली विटामिन बी 12 की कमी के बारे में बात करेंगे कि आखिर शरीर में इसकी कमी की वजह क्या है. साथ ही जानेंगे किस तरह से विटामिन बी12 की कमी को दूर किया जा सकता है... 

