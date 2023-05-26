Cough Home Remedies: अमरूद के पत्तों में छुपा है खांसी का रामबाण इलाज, जानिए किस तरह करना है इस्तेमाल
Cough Home Remedies: अमरूद के पत्तों में छुपा है खांसी का रामबाण इलाज, जानिए किस तरह करना है इस्तेमाल

Home remedies for cough: खांसी समस्या से परेशान होने पर, आपको अमरूद के पेड़ की पत्तियों का सेवन करना चाहिए. यह आपको खांसी से आराम मिल सकता है, विशेषकर जब सर्दी-गर्मी का मौसम चल रहा हो.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

Cough Home Remedies: अमरूद के पत्तों में छुपा है खांसी का रामबाण इलाज, जानिए किस तरह करना है इस्तेमाल

Home remedies of cough: खांसी समस्या से परेशान होने पर, आपको अमरूद के पेड़ की पत्तियों का सेवन करना चाहिए. यह आपको खांसी से आराम मिल सकता है, विशेषकर जब सर्दी-गर्मी का मौसम चल रहा हो. अमरूद हर किसी को पसंद होता है. इसकी स्वादिष्ट खट्टा-मीठा होती है और नमक के साथ इसका स्वाद और भी अधिक मजेदार होता है. हालांकि, कुछ लोग सोचते हैं कि सर्दियों में अमरूद खाने से उनकी सेहत पर बुरा असर पड़ सकता है, लेकिन यह बिल्कुल गलत है. अमरूद खाने से शरीर को कई लाभ मिलते हैं, विशेषकर सर्दी के मौसम में ज्यादा अमरूद खाने से आपको फायदा हो सकता है.

