Dementia Symptoms: 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को अपना शिकार बना चुका है डिमेंशिया, जान लीजिए इस बीमारी के शुरुआती लक्षण
topStories1hindi1720877
Hindi NewsHealth

Dementia Symptoms: 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को अपना शिकार बना चुका है डिमेंशिया, जान लीजिए इस बीमारी के शुरुआती लक्षण

Symptoms of dementia: विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के आंकड़ों के अनुसार वर्तमान में डिमेंशिया से 55 मिलियन (5.5 करोड़) लोग पीड़ित हैं और हर साल 10 मिलियन (10 लाख) नए मामले सामने आते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

Trending Photos

Dementia Symptoms: 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को अपना शिकार बना चुका है डिमेंशिया, जान लीजिए इस बीमारी के शुरुआती लक्षण

Symptoms of dementia: डिमेंशिया का वैश्विक बोझ तेजी से बढ़ रहा है. विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के आंकड़ों के अनुसार वर्तमान में डिमेंशिया से 55 मिलियन (5.5 करोड़) लोग पीड़ित हैं और हर साल 10 मिलियन (10 लाख) नए मामले सामने आते हैं. वर्तमान में यह बीमारी मृत्यु का सातवां प्रमुख कारण है. यदि प्रारंभिक अवस्था में लक्षणों की पहचान कर ली जाए तो डिमेंशिया को अच्छी तरह से नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है. यहां हम उन साइलेंट लक्षणों के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं, जो इस बीमारी की शुरुआत का संकेत देते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
Noida
नोएडा की इस नदी के पानी का रंग क्यों हो गया लाल, जानें क्या है इसके पीछे की वजह
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
kedarnath heli service
केदारनाथ हेली सेवा की बुकिंग के नाम पर ठगी, STF ने जारी की एडवाइजरी
Imran Khan
‘इमरान को ग्लैमर की जरूरत’ – PAK के पूर्व PM से शादी करना चाहती है ये टिकटॉक स्टार