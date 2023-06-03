ब्लड शुगर लेवल को कंट्रोल करता है सेब का सिरका? जानिए क्या कहती है लेटेस्ट स्टडी
ब्लड शुगर लेवल को कंट्रोल करता है सेब का सिरका? जानिए क्या कहती है लेटेस्ट स्टडी

Blood sugar level: एक अध्ययन में खुलासा हुआ है कि इससे ब्लड शुगर को नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है. राष्ट्रीय बायोटेक्नोलॉजी सेंटर द्वारा आयोजित अध्ययन में शोधकर्ताओं ने इस सबूत को प्रमाणित किया है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

ब्लड शुगर लेवल को कंट्रोल करता है सेब का सिरका? जानिए क्या कहती है लेटेस्ट स्टडी

Blood sugar level: आज के समय में सेब का सिरका लोगों के बीच काफी ज्यादा पॉपुलर हुआ है. इसे खाने में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है, लेकिन इसके स्वास्थ्य लाभों के लिए यह बहुत लोकप्रिय है. इसका उपयोग वजन कम करने से लेकर पाचन तंत्र को सुधारने तक में किया जाता है. इसके अलावा, एक अध्ययन में खुलासा हुआ है कि इससे ब्लड शुगर को नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है. राष्ट्रीय बायोटेक्नोलॉजी सेंटर द्वारा आयोजित अध्ययन में शोधकर्ताओं ने इस सबूत को प्रमाणित किया है.

