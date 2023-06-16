Kidney Stone: किडनी में पड़ गई है पथरी तो इस तरह मिलते हैं संकेत, नजरअंदाज करने की न करें गलती
Kidney Stone: किडनी में पड़ गई है पथरी तो इस तरह मिलते हैं संकेत, नजरअंदाज करने की न करें गलती

Kidney stone symptoms: किडनी में पथरी के विकास में कई फैक्टर शामिल हो सकते हैं जैसे कम पानी पीना, अनुपयोगी आहार खाना और व्यक्ति का मेडिकल हिस्ट्री. किडनी में पथरी के अलग-अलग आकार हो सकते हैं, कुछ छोटे तो कुछ गोल्फ बॉल जैसे बड़े हो सकते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

Kidney stone symptoms: किडनी की पथरी एक आम स्वास्थ्य समस्या है जिसमें किडनी में पथरी या स्टोन्स नामक थस्सें बनती हैं. इसे उरोलिथियासिस भी कहा जाता है. ये पथरी तत्वों के एक संग्रह की रूप में उत्पन्न होती हैं, जिनमें कैल्शियम, यूरिक एसिड, ओक्सलेट आदि शामिल हो सकते हैं. किडनी की पथरी के कारण आमतौर पर यूरीन में मौजूद उच्च मात्रा में विषाक्त पदार्थों, थायराइड अतिरिक्तता, पानी की कमी, आहार में पोषक तत्वों की कमी, गुर्दे की समस्याएं, औषधि उपयोग आदि शामिल हो सकते हैं.

