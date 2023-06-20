Skin Cancer: स्किन कैंसर का अलर्ट देगा स्मार्टफोन, स्वदेशी बैंडेज से होगा इलाज
Skin cancer treatment: मेलबर्न यूनिवर्सिटी के शोधकर्ताओं ने बताया कि यह कैमरा लेंस बर्थ मार्क या त्वचा पर बने किसी भी तरह के निशान की डिटेल फोटो लेता है. इन तस्वीरों के जरिए जैविक कोशिकाओं की जांच करके त्वचा के कैंसर का पता चल सकेगा,.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Skin cancer treatment: दिल की गति, ऑक्सजीन लेवल के बाद अब स्मार्ट फोन स्किन कैंसर के बारे में भी जानकारी दे सकेगा. दरअसल, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई शोधकर्ताओं ने नैनोटेक्नोलॉजी से स्किन कैंसर की पहचान करने वाले कैमरा लेंस को तैयार किया है. इसके साथ ही भारतीय शोधकर्ताओं ने ऐसा बैंडेज तैयार किया है, जिससे स्किन कैंसर को शुरुआती स्तर पर ही खत्म किया जा सकता है.

