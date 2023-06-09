Right Time To Eat Pineapple: अनानास खाने का क्या है सही समय? पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर इस फल के बारे में जानें सबकुछ
topStories1hindi1730453
Hindi NewsHealth

Right Time To Eat Pineapple: अनानास खाने का क्या है सही समय? पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर इस फल के बारे में जानें सबकुछ

Pineapple benefits: स्वादिष्ट और ताजगी से भरे अनानास के कई अद्भुत फायदे होते हैं. अध्ययनों के अनुसार, अनानास पाचन को सुधारने, इम्यून सिस्टम को मजबूत करने में मदद कर सकता है और सर्जरी से ठीक होने में भी सहायता प्रदान कर सकता है. 

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

Trending Photos

Right Time To Eat Pineapple: अनानास खाने का क्या है सही समय? पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर इस फल के बारे में जानें सबकुछ

Pineapple benefits and side effects: स्वादिष्ट और ताजगी से भरे अनानास के कई अद्भुत फायदे होते हैं. इस ट्रॉपिकल फल को आमतौर पर ताजा काटकर खाया जाता है. अध्ययनों के अनुसार, अनानास पाचन को सुधारने, इम्यून सिस्टम को मजबूत करने में मदद कर सकता है और सर्जरी से ठीक होने में भी सहायता प्रदान कर सकता है. अनानास में ब्रोमेलेन नामक एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण कंपाउंड होता है, जो शरीर में प्रोटीन को तोड़ने और पचाने में मदद करता है. अध्ययनों के अनुसार, यह भोजन को पचाने में मदद करने के साथ-साथ, हानिकारक बीमारियों से बचाव में भी मदद करती है और सूजन को कम करती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट