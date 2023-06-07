Amarnath Yatra 2023: अमरनाथ यात्रियों को इस साल मिलने जा रही हैं 2 नई सौगातें, बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन करना हो जाएगा और आसान
topStories1hindi1727519
Hindi Newsदेश

Amarnath Yatra 2023: अमरनाथ यात्रियों को इस साल मिलने जा रही हैं 2 नई सौगातें, बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन करना हो जाएगा और आसान

Amarnath Yatra 2023 Preparations: इस साल 1 जुलाई से शुरू होने वाली अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं. इस साल यात्रियों को 2 शानदार गिफ्ट मिलने वाले हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:13 AM IST

Trending Photos

Amarnath Yatra 2023: अमरनाथ यात्रियों को इस साल मिलने जा रही हैं 2 नई सौगातें, बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन करना हो जाएगा और आसान

Amarnath Yatra 2023 New Facilities: बाबा बर्फानी की पवित्र अमरनाथ यात्रा 30 जून से शुरू होने जा रही है. उससे पहले ही जम्मू कश्मीर सरकार ने यात्रियों को एक बड़ी सौगात दी है. असल में जम्मू कश्मीर सरकार और श्री अमरनाथ श्राइन बोर्ड की ओर से जम्मू- श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर मजीन इलाके में यात्री निवास (Amarnath Yatri Niwas) और आपदा प्रबंधन केंद्र बनाया जा रहा है. इसकी नींव का पत्थर मंगलवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी और जम्मू कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने रखा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें