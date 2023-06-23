Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Congress: केजरीवाल की कांग्रेस को चेतावनी- जब तक अध्यादेश पर साथ नहीं, तब तक गठबंधन को समर्थन नहीं
Patna Opposition Meeting: बयान में केंद्र के अध्यादेश के खिलाफ समर्थन की मांग की गई है. आप ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने अब तक अध्यादेश के मुद्दे पर रुख साफ नहीं किया है. उसे टीम प्लेयर बनने में एक हिचक है खासकर ऐसे जरूरी मुद्दे पर भी. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

Bihar News: बिहार की राजधानी पटना में शुक्रवार को विपक्षी नेताओं की बैठक हुई, जिसमें 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी का विजय रथ रोकने समेत अन्य मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई. इस बैठक में 15 पार्टियों के 30 नेता शामिल हुए, जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, ममता बनर्जी, उमर अब्दुल्ला, अरविंद केजरीवाल शामिल हैं. बैठक खत्म होने के बाद एक संयुक्त प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस आयोजित की गई, जिसमें दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल नजर नहीं आए. लेकिन आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से एक बयान जारी किया गया. 

