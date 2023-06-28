समान नागरिक संहिता पर मोदी सरकार को मिला केजरीवाल का समर्थन, अब क्या होगा विपक्ष का प्लान?
चिदंबरम ने कहा, ‘‘प्रधानमंत्री ऐसा दिखाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि यूसीसी साधारण प्रक्रिया है. उन्हें पिछले विधि आयोग की रिपोर्ट पढ़नी चाहिए जिसमें कहा गया है कि यह इस वक्त सुसंगत नहीं है. भाजपा की कथनी और करनी के कारण देश आज बंटा हुआ है. ऐसे में लोगों पर थोपा गया यूसीसी विभाजन को और बढ़ाएगा. एजेंडा आधारित बहुसंख्यक सरकार इसे लोगों पर थोप नहीं सकती.’’

समान नागरिक संहिता (यूसीसी) पर दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की सरकार ने केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार को समर्थन किया है. आम आदमी पार्टी ने यूसीसी पर समर्थन जताते हुए कहा कि ये तभी संभव है जब सभी हितधारकों के साथ परामर्श के माध्यम से व्यापक सहमति बने. आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता संदीप पाठक ने कहा, "हम सैद्धांतिक रूप से समान नागरिक संहिता (यूसीसी) का समर्थन करते हैं क्योंकि अनुच्छेद 44 भी कहता है कि देश में यूसीसी होना चाहिए. इसलिए, सभी धर्मों, राजनीतिक दलों और संगठनों के साथ व्यापक परामर्श किया जाना चाहिए और आम सहमति बनाई जानी चाहिए."

