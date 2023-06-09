Asaduddin Owaisi on Love Jihad: देश में 'लव जेहाद' चलने की खबरों पर भड़के असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, मोदी सरकार पर ऐसे किया पलटवार
Asaduddin Owaisi on Love Jihad: देश में 'लव जेहाद' चलने की खबरों पर भड़के असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, मोदी सरकार पर ऐसे किया पलटवार

Asaduddin Owaisi on Aurangzeb: AIMIM के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कोल्हापुर में औरंगजेब के पोस्टर लहराने वालों को औरंगजेब की औलाद कहने पर आपत्ति जताई है. उन्होंने लव जेहाद को भी बकवास करार देते हुए मोदी सरकार का खास एजेंडा बताया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi on Love Jihad: देश में 'लव जेहाद' चलने की खबरों पर भड़के असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, मोदी सरकार पर ऐसे किया पलटवार

Asaduddin Owaisi on Love Jihad: देश में सामने आ रहे लव जेहाद के मामलों ने हर किसी को सन्न कर रखा है. नाम बदलकर हिंदू लड़कियों से दोस्ती करना और फिर उन्हें इस्लाम अपनाने के लिए मजबूर करना अब आए दिन अखबारों की सुर्खियां बनने लगी हैं. अब इस मुद्दे पर AIMIM के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने अपना रिएक्शन दिया है. उन्होंने कहा कि देश में कहीं भी लव जेहाद नहीं है. उन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली में यात्री की नमाज के लिए बस रोके जाने पर ड्राइवर और कंडक्टर को हटाए जाने पर भी कड़ी आपत्ति जताई.

