Dhirendra Shastri Darbar: हिंदू राष्ट्र पर बागेश्वर बाबा और शंकराचार्य आमने-सामने! कह दी ये बड़ी बात
Bageshwar Baba Darbar: धीरेंद्र शास्‍त्री (Dhirendra Shastri) कई बार भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र (Hindu Rashtra) घोषित करने की मांग कर चुके हैं. इस पर रिएक्शन देते हुए शंकराचार्य अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद सरस्वती ने कहा कि हिंदू राष्ट्र से कल्याण नहीं होगा.

Bageshwar Baba Vs Shankaracharya: कथावाचक पंडित धीरेंद्र शास्‍त्री (Dhirendra Shastri) गुजरात पहुंच चुके हैं. अहमदाबाद एयपोर्ट पर भारी संख्‍या में लोगों ने उनका स्‍वागत किया. उसके बाद धीरेंद्र शास्‍त्री कथावाचक देवकीनंदन ठाकुर (Devkinandan Thakur) की शिवमहापुराण कथा में पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने कहा कि भारत में संत व सनातन धर्म का विरोध अब बर्दाश्‍त नहीं किया जाएगा. अयोध्‍या में भगवान राम विराजमान हो गए हैं, अब मथुरा में भगवान कृष्‍ण को विराजमान करना है. धीरेंद्र शास्‍त्री ने भारत को हिंदू राष्‍ट्र बनाने का आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि अब भागने का नहीं, सनातनियों के जागने का वक्‍त है, अब भी नहीं जागे और कायर बनकर घर में बैठ गये तो आने वाली पीढ़ियां जवाब मांगेंगी. लेकिन शंकराचार्य अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद सरस्वती की राय धीरेंद्र शास्त्री से अलग है. वे हिंदू राष्ट्र की मांग पर सहमत नहीं हैं.

