तोतलेपन का करना था इलाज, कर दिया बच्चे का खतना, अस्पताल का लाइसेंस निलंबित
topStories1hindi1754856
Hindi Newsदेश

तोतलेपन का करना था इलाज, कर दिया बच्चे का खतना, अस्पताल का लाइसेंस निलंबित

Bareilly Circumcision Case:  बरेली नगर में स्टेडियम मार्ग पर स्थित एम खान अस्पताल में पिछले शुक्रवार को संजयनगर निवासी एक दंपति अपने दो साल के बेटे के तोतलेपन का इलाज कराने पहुंचे थे. आरोप है कि तालू का ऑपरेशन करने के बजाय बच्चे का खतना कर दिया गया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

तोतलेपन का करना था इलाज, कर दिया बच्चे का खतना, अस्पताल का लाइसेंस निलंबित

UP News: उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली जिले में स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल में तालू के ऑपरेशन के लिए भर्ती बच्चे का कथित तौर पर खतना किए जाने के मामले की जांच के लिए गठित समिति ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन को प्रथम दृष्टया दोषी पाया है. मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए अस्पताल का लाइसेंस निलंबित कर दिया गया है और वहां किसी भी तरह के इलाज या नये मरीजों की भर्ती पर रोक लगा दी गई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब