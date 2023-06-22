Bihar News: भगवान शिव बने युवक को गले में लटके सांप ने काटा, शव छोड़कर भाग गए मंडली वाले
topStories1hindi1749130
Hindi Newsदेश

Bihar News: भगवान शिव बने युवक को गले में लटके सांप ने काटा, शव छोड़कर भाग गए मंडली वाले

Man Died of Snake Bite:  मुरलीगंज दुर्गा मंदिर परिसर में अष्टयाम पर भजन कार्यक्रम चल रहा था. इस दौरान भोले नाथ बने युवक के गले में सांप को लटका दिया था ताकि स्थानीय भक्त आनंद ले सकें. तभी युवक के गले में लटके जहरीले सांप ने उसे डस लिया.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bihar News: भगवान शिव बने युवक को गले में लटके सांप ने काटा, शव छोड़कर भाग गए मंडली वाले

Madhepura News: बिहार के मधेपुरा से हैरतअंगेज मामला सामने आया है. मधेपुरा जिला के मुरलीगंज दुर्गा स्थान मंदिर परिसर में बुधवार देर रात अष्टायाम के दौरान भगवान शिव बने शख्स को उसके गले में लटके सांप ने डस लिया. मौके पर ही युवक ही मौत हो गई. मृतक की उम्र 30 साल थी. घटना के बाद से उसका परिवार सदमे में है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!