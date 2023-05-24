Bihar Mukhyamantri Bicycle Scheme: लड़कियों के लिए बिहार की साइकिल योजना 7 अफ्रीकी देशों में सुपरहिट, UN ने की तारीफ
Bihar Mukhyamantri Bicycle Scheme: लड़कियों के लिए बिहार की साइकिल योजना 7 अफ्रीकी देशों में सुपरहिट, UN ने की तारीफ

Bihar’s model of bicycles to girls: बिहार की मुफ्त साइकिल योजना स्कूली छात्राओं के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण योजना है. जिसके नतीजों को ध्यान में रखते हुए 7 अफ्रीकी देशों में इसे लागू किया गया है. बिहार की एक स्कीम देखते देखते कैसे अंतरराष्ट्रीय सुर्खियों में छा गई, आइए जानते हैं.

May 24, 2023

Bihar Mukhyamantri Bicycle Scheme: लड़कियों के लिए बिहार की साइकिल योजना 7 अफ्रीकी देशों में सुपरहिट, UN ने की तारीफ

Bihar Free bicycles Yojana endorsed by UN: बिहार में लड़कियों की शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए लाई गई एक स्कीम अब अंतरराष्ट्रीय सुर्खियां बटोर रही है. यहां बात बिहार की छात्राओं को दी जाने वाली फ्री साइकिल योजना की. जिसके प्रभाव की स्टडी के दौरान ये खुलासा हुआ है कि यह महत्वाकांक्षी योजना विदेशों में भी कारगर साबित हुई है. आपको बताते चलें कि इस योजना को जाम्बिया समेत 7 अफ्रीकी देशों में भी लागू किया गया है और अब संयुक्त राष्ट्र (UN) ने भी इस स्कीम की तारीफ करते हुए इस कामयाब मॉडल को प्रमोट किया है. 

