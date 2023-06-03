पाकिस्तान ने ओडिशा रेल हादसे पर दिया ये रिएक्शन, विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो ने किया ट्वीट
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: अभी तक ओडिशा रेल हादसे पर पाकिस्तान की तरफ से कोई बयान सामने नहीं आया था लेकिन अब पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो जरदारी ने ट्वीट करते हुए पाकिस्तान की तरफ से प्रतिक्रिया दे दी है. इससे पहले कई राष्ट्र प्रमुखों के संदेश आ चुके हैं.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Pakistan Reacts On Train Accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुए भयानक रेल हादसे पर प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर जारी है. इसी बीच कई विदेशी राष्ट्र प्रमुखों ने भी इस दर्दनाक रेल हादसे पर दुख जताते हुए अपनी संवदेनाएं व्यक्त की हैं. नेपाल और कनाडा समेत कई देशों के प्रमुखों ने ट्वीट किया है. उन्होंने हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के साथ अपने दुख को साझा किया है. इसी बीच अब पाकिस्तान की तरफ से भी प्रतिक्रिया आ गई है. हालांकि अभी तक वहां से कोई बयान सामने नहीं आया था लेकिन अब पाक विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो ने बयान दिया है.

