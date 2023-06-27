ममता की भविष्यवाणी- मोदी सरकार सिर्फ 6 महीने के लिए है, बताया कब होंगे लोकसभा चुनाव
ममता की भविष्यवाणी- मोदी सरकार सिर्फ 6 महीने के लिए है, बताया कब होंगे लोकसभा चुनाव

सीएम ममता ने बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फोर्स (बीएसएफ) पर भी गंभीर आरोप लगाए. उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी के इशारे पर बीएसएफ सीमा से सटे इलाकों में चुनाव के दौरान लोगों को डराने-धमकाने का काम करती है. वहीं, बीएसएफ ने इस आरोप का खंडन करते हुए इसे निराधार बताया.

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए भविष्यवाणी की कि केंद्र में बीजेपी की सरकार सिर्फ 6 महीने के लिए बची है. अगले साल फरवरी-मार्च के महीने में लोकसभा चुनाव होंगे. जलपाईगुड़ी की सभा में उन्होंने इस दावे के साथ-साथ कहा कि स्थानीय चुनाव में भी हम जीतेंगे और बीजेपी को करारी हार मिलेगी.

