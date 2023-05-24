Arvind Kejriwal का दावा, बीजेपी तीन तरह से छीन रही गैर भाजपा शासित सरकारों की शक्तियां
Arvind Kejriwal का दावा, बीजेपी तीन तरह से छीन रही गैर भाजपा शासित सरकारों की शक्तियां

Arvind Kejriwal on BJP: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल का कहना है कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) तीन तरह से गैर भाजपा शासित राज्य सरकारों की शक्तियां छीन रही है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal का दावा, बीजेपी तीन तरह से छीन रही गैर भाजपा शासित सरकारों की शक्तियां

Arvind Kejriwal attack on BJP: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल लगातार भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) पर हमलावर हो रहे हैं और अब उन्होंने कहा है कि बीजेपी तीन तरह से गैर भाजपा शासित राज्य सरकारों की शक्तियां छीन रही है. उन्होंने कहा कि अगर किसी राज्य में बीजेपी की सरकार नहीं बनती है तो ये उसके विधायकों को खरीद कर सरकार गिरा देंगे या विधायकों को ईडी-सीबीआई का डर दिखाकर उनकी सरकार को गिरा देंगे या फिर अध्यादेश लाकर विपक्षी दलों की सरकार की शक्तियां छीन लेंगे. यही काम भाजपा ने दिल्ली में किया.

