काफिले में 400 कारें, सायरन और 300 किलोमीटर का सफर, ऐसे कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए ज्योतिरादित्य के 'दोस्त'
topStories1hindi1738831
Hindi Newsदेश

काफिले में 400 कारें, सायरन और 300 किलोमीटर का सफर, ऐसे कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए ज्योतिरादित्य के 'दोस्त'

Baijnath Singh 400 Car Convoy: शिवपुरी में राजनीतिक रसूख रखने वाले बैजनाथ सिंह ने मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस में 2020 में हुए विद्रोह के दौरान पार्टी छोड़ दी थी और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के साथ भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया था. ये वही समय था जब पार्टी में बगावत की वजह से कमलनाथ सरकार गिर गई थी और बीजेपी ने सत्ता में वापसी की थी.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

काफिले में 400 कारें, सायरन और 300 किलोमीटर का सफर, ऐसे कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए ज्योतिरादित्य के 'दोस्त'

केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के करीबी रहे बैजनाथ सिंह ने बगावती तेवर अपनाते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है और एक बार फिर कांग्रेस का दामन थाम लिया है. उनकी कांग्रेस में वापसी का नजारा भी बेहद दिलचस्प दिखा. वो मध्य प्रदेश के शिवपुरी से भोपाल 400 कारों के काफिले के साथ पहुंचे. लगभग 300 किमी की इस दूरी को तय करने के दौरान उनके काफिले की गाड़ियों के सायरन लगातार बजते रहे. सायरन बजाते हुए कारों का वीडियो अब वायरल हो गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
NEET UG 2023
प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया NEET टॉपर, जानें इनकी सफलता का राज
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार