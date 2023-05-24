Kala Dhaga Benefits: कई दोषों से मुक्ति दिलाता है काला धागा, बस एक उपाय से चमक जाएगी किस्मत
Kala Dhaga Benefits: कई दोषों से मुक्ति दिलाता है काला धागा, बस एक उपाय से चमक जाएगी किस्मत

Kala Dhage Ka Upay: आपने अक्सर लोगों को पैरों में काला धागा पहनते हुए देखा होगा. कई लोगों को लगता है कि यह मात्र फैशन के लिहाज से पहना जाता है लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है. पैरों में काला धागा पहनने से कई फायदे होते हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

Kala Dhaga Benefits: कई दोषों से मुक्ति दिलाता है काला धागा, बस एक उपाय से चमक जाएगी किस्मत

Kala Dhaga Benefits and Scientific Reasons: कई बार आपने देखा होगा कि लोग पैरों और हाथ में काला धागा बांधते हैं. कुछ लोगों को लगता है कि काला धागा फैशन के लिहाज से बांधा जाता है. आपको बता दें कि काला धागा फैशन नहीं बल्कि नजर दोष को दूर करने के लिए पैरों में बांधा जाता है. इसके अलावा भी काला धागा कई तरह के फायदे दिखाता है. शास्त्रों के जानकार बताते हैं कि काला धागा पहनने से कुंडली में शनि मजबूत होता है और शनि दोष से मुक्ति मिलती है.

