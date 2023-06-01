Delhi Wedding Shopping: चांदनी चौक नहीं, दिल्‍ली में यहां मिलते हैं सबसे सस्ते और डिजाइनर ब्राइडल लहंगे
topStories1hindi1719718
Hindi Newsदेश

Delhi Wedding Shopping: चांदनी चौक नहीं, दिल्‍ली में यहां मिलते हैं सबसे सस्ते और डिजाइनर ब्राइडल लहंगे

Lehenga Shopping Markets Delhi: ब्राइडल शॉपिंग के लिए यूं तो दिल्ली और आसपास रहने वाले लोग अक्सर चांदनी चौक (chandni chowk) का रुख करते हैं पर दिल्ली में एक बाजार ऐसा भी है जहां डिजाइनर लहंगा (Designer lehenga) आपकी उम्मीद से भी कम दाम में मिल सकता है. 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:55 AM IST

Trending Photos

Delhi Wedding Shopping: चांदनी चौक नहीं, दिल्‍ली में यहां मिलते हैं सबसे सस्ते और डिजाइनर ब्राइडल लहंगे

Best market to buy lehenga in Delhi: शादियों में शेरवानी और लहंगे की डिमांड हमेशा से सुर्खियों में रही है. वेडिंग हो या फिर कोई और फैमिली फंक्शन बहुत सी महिलाओं की पहली पसंद लहंगा ही रहता है. दरअसल लहंगे में वो न सिर्फ स्टाइलिश लगती हैं बल्कि और भी खूबसूरत दिखती हैं. ऐसे में अगर आप भी अपनी शादी के लिए बॉलिवुड स्टाइल वाला डिजाइनर, स्टाइलिश, अच्छा और सस्ता लहंगा खरीदना चाहते है, तो चांदनी चौक के अलावा दिल्‍ली का एक और ऐसा मार्केट है, जहां आपकी चीप एंड बेस्ट लहंगे की तलाश पूरी हो सकती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल