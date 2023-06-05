Greater Noida की यूनिवर्सिटी में सिगरेट पीने को लेकर बवाल, छात्रों-सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के बीच मारपीट में 15 घायल
Greater Noida की यूनिवर्सिटी में सिगरेट पीने को लेकर बवाल, छात्रों-सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के बीच मारपीट में 15 घायल

Greater Noida: गार्डों ने छात्रों की कई मोटरसाइकिलें भी तोड़ डाली. घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई. मौके पर पहुंची थाना ईकोटेक प्रथम पुलिस ने 33 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है और दोनों पक्षों की तहरीर पर जांच चल रही है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Greater Noida की यूनिवर्सिटी में सिगरेट पीने को लेकर बवाल, छात्रों-सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के बीच मारपीट में 15 घायल

Greater Noida News: दिल्ली से सटे ग्रेटर नोएडा में एक बार फिर सिक्योरिटी गार्डस की दबंगई देखने को मिली है. यहां पर देर रात सिगरेट पीने को लेकर उनका जिम्स हॉस्टल के छात्रों के साथ विवाद हो गया. गार्ड एकत्र होकर हॉस्टल के छात्रों पर हमला बोल दिया. दोनों पक्षों के बीच जमकर मारपीट हुई, इसमें 15 छात्र घायल हुए.

