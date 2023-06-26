Crime Stories: इस बाहुबली ने जेल में रहते जीता था चुनाव, कलेक्‍टर के मर्डर में भी आया नाम
Anand Mohan Singh: बिहार के बाहुबली नेता और पूर्व सांसद आनंद मोहन (Anand Mohan) को कलेक्टर डीएम जी कृष्णैया (G Krishnaiah) की हत्या के मामले में उम्र कैद सजा मिली थी, लेकिन बिहार सरकार ने जेल मैनुअल में संशोधन कर उन्हें इस साल अप्रैल में आनंद मोहन को रिहा कर दिया था.

Who is Bahubali Anand Mohan Singh: बिहार के बाहुबली नेता और पूर्व सांसद आनंद मोहन (Anand Mohan) पिछले कुछ समय से चर्चा में बने हुए हैं. बिहार की नीतीश कुमार सरकार (Nitish Kumar Govt) ने जेल मैनुअल में संशोधन कर इस साल अप्रैल में आनंद मोहन को रिहा कर दिया था, जो गोपालगंज के डीएम जी कृष्णैया की हत्या के मामले में दोषी ठहराए गए थे और उन्हें उम्र कैद की सजा मिली थी. क्राइम स्टोरीज (Crime Stories) सीरीज के तहत बाहुबलियों की कहानी बता रहे हैं, जिसमें आज हम आपको आनंद मोहन सिंह (Anand Mohan Singh) के बारे में बता रहे हैं.

