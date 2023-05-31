Dalit man beaten up: बीते साल सरपंच चुनाव में दलित युवक ने नहीं दिया था वोट, भड़के प्रत्याशी ने कर दी ऐसी हालत
Dalit man beaten up: बीते साल सरपंच चुनाव में दलित युवक ने नहीं दिया था वोट, भड़के प्रत्याशी ने कर दी ऐसी हालत

Gurugram News: दलितों के उत्पीड़न के मामले थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं. जाता मामला हरियाणा का है, जहां सरपंच चुनाव में वोट न देने पर एक दलित युवक को पांच लोगों ने रात को 10.15 बजे करीब हनुमान मंदिर के पास से खींचकर उसका बुरा हाल कर दिया.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Dalit man beaten up: बीते साल सरपंच चुनाव में दलित युवक ने नहीं दिया था वोट, भड़के प्रत्याशी ने कर दी ऐसी हालत

Dalit man beaten up for not voting in favour of accused: हरियाणा के बिलासपुर स्थित राठीवास गांव में एक 28 वर्षीय दलित व्यक्ति के उत्पीड़न का मामला सामने आया है. पुलिस के मुताबिक सरपंच चुनाव में आरोपी के पक्ष में वोट नहीं डालने पर पांच लोगों ने दलित युवक को अगवा करने के बाद उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी. पीड़ित का आरोप है कि हमलावरों ने उसे जातिसूचक गालियां देते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी थी. इस मामले के पांचों आरोपी फरार बताए जा रहे हैं.

