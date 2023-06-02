Damoh School Row: हिंदू छात्राओं को पहनाया था हिजाब, बवाल पर हटाया, 'लब पे आती है दुआ बनके' गीत भी बंद
topStories1hindi1721554
Hindi Newsदेश

Damoh School Row: हिंदू छात्राओं को पहनाया था हिजाब, बवाल पर हटाया, 'लब पे आती है दुआ बनके' गीत भी बंद

Damoh School Dress code row: दमोह के इस स्कूल का पोस्टर वायरल हुआ था जिसमें बोर्ड में टॉप करने वालों की तस्वीरें छपी थीं. इस पोस्टर में जिन बच्चियों के नाम टॉपर्स के रूप में छापे गए थे उन सभी ने हिजाब पहना था जबकि उनमें से ज़्यादातर हिंदू बच्चियां थीं. मामले के तूल पकड़ने के बाद स्कूल प्रशासन ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Damoh School Row: हिंदू छात्राओं को पहनाया था हिजाब, बवाल पर हटाया, 'लब पे आती है दुआ बनके' गीत भी बंद

Damoh School Poster Row: मध्य प्रदेश के दमोह जिले के पोस्टर में हिंदू बालिकाओं के हिजाब वाली तस्वीर में नजर आने पर विवाद में आए स्कूल ने फैसला लिया है कि अब उनके ड्रेस कोड में हिजाब या स्कार्फ नहीं होंगा, साथ ही लब पे आती है दुआ सरीखे गीत भी नहीं गाया जाएगा. पिछले दिनों बोर्ड परीक्षा में सफल रहे छात्र-छात्राओं की तस्वीरों को गंगा जमुना हाई स्कूल ने एक पोस्टर में जारी किया था जिसमें हिंदू छात्राओं को हिजाब जैसा स्कार्फ बांधे दिखाया गया था. उसके बाद से यह मामला लगातार तूल पकड़े हुए है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!