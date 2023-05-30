Delhi Metro: मेट्रो टिकट के लिए नहीं लगानी पड़ेगी लाइन, अब व्हाट्सऐप से हो जाएगा काम
topStories1hindi1718099
Hindi Newsदेश

Delhi Metro: मेट्रो टिकट के लिए नहीं लगानी पड़ेगी लाइन, अब व्हाट्सऐप से हो जाएगा काम

Delhi Metro ने आज यानी मंगलवार को अपनी एयरपोर्ट एक्सप्रेस लाइन पर यात्रा के लिए एक व्हाट्सऐप-आधारित टिकट सर्विस शुरू की है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Delhi Metro: मेट्रो टिकट के लिए नहीं लगानी पड़ेगी लाइन, अब व्हाट्सऐप से हो जाएगा काम

Delhi Metro New Update: दिल्ली मेट्रो के यात्री मंगलवार से एक नई सर्विस शुरू की है. अब यात्री व्हाट्सऐप-आधारित टिकट सेवा का इस्तेमाल करके एयरपोर्ट लाइन पर यात्रा कर सकेंगे. अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इस व्यवस्था के तहत यात्री सीधे व्हाट्सऐप पर ‘क्यूआर कोड’आधारित टिकट मिलेगा. दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (DMRC) ने कहा कि यात्रियों के यात्रा अनुभव में डिजिटल माध्यम के जरिए बढ़ोत्तरी करते हुए, दिल्ली मेट्रो ने आज यानी मंगलवार को अपनी एयरपोर्ट एक्सप्रेस लाइन पर यात्रा के लिए एक व्हाट्सऐप-आधारित टिकट सर्विस शुरू की है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
Powered by Tomorrow.io
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
congress
पायलट-गहलोत का सुलझ गया 'झगड़ा'! खड़गे के घर 4 घंटे चली बैठक के बाद पार्टी का दावा
US में भारतीय मूल के 21 वर्षीय छात्र की हत्या
US: भारतीय मूल के 21 वर्षीय छात्र की हत्या, काम से लौटते वक्त हमलावरों ने मारी गोली
Russia
Moscow Drone Attack: मॉस्को पर ड्रोन हमला, कई इमारतों को पहुंचा नुकसान