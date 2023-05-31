Sakshi Murder Case: आरोपी साहिल का हो सकता है साइको एनालिसिस टेस्ट, जानें क्या होता है इसमें
Sakshi Murder Case: आरोपी साहिल का हो सकता है साइको एनालिसिस टेस्ट, जानें क्या होता है इसमें

Delhi के साक्षी हत्याकांड का आरोपी साहिल पुलिस की गिरफ्त में है. पुलिस उससे हत्या के राज खुलवाने में जुटी है. वह दो दिन की पुलिस रिमांड में है. 

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Sakshi Murder Case: आरोपी साहिल का हो सकता है साइको एनालिसिस टेस्ट, जानें क्या होता है इसमें

Sakshi Murder Case: दिल्ली के साक्षी हत्याकांड का आरोपी साहिल पुलिस की गिरफ्त में है. पुलिस उससे हत्या के राज खुलवाने में जुटी है. वह दो दिन की पुलिस रिमांड में है. इस बीच, जानकारी सामने आई है कि साहिल का साइको एनालिसिस टेस्ट हो सकता है. पुलिस रिपोर्ट को चार्जशीट में भी शामिल कर सकती है. इस टेस्ट के जरिए साहिल के दिमाग, उसके रहन-सहन, उसकी दिनचर्या उसकी हॉबीज का लेखा जोखा इकट्ठा किया जाएगा. 

