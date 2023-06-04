TDP क्या NDA में करना चाहती है वापसी, चंद्रबाबू नायडू और अमित शाह की मुलाकात के बाद अटकलें तेज
TDP क्या NDA में करना चाहती है वापसी, चंद्रबाबू नायडू और अमित शाह की मुलाकात के बाद अटकलें तेज

Andhra Pradesh Politics: बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों नेताओं के बीच  बैठक एक घंटे से अधिक समय तक चली. आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने में देरी के विरोध में टीडीपी ने 2018 में एनडीए से नाता तोड़ लिया था. 

Amit Shah and Chandrababu Naidu Meeting: केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार देर शाम आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और तेलुगू देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी ) प्रमुख एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू से उनके आवास पर मुलाकात की. बैठक ने अटकलों को हवा दी कि दो पूर्व सहयोगी, भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) और टीडीपी, 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले हाथ मिला सकते हैं.

