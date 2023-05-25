MCD स्कूल की किताबों पर शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी की तस्वीर, BJP ने किया विरोध
MCD स्कूल की किताबों पर शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी की तस्वीर, BJP ने किया विरोध

BJP ने MCD स्कूल की किताबों पर दिल्ली सरकार की शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी के फोटो और उनके संदेश को छापने पर कड़ा ऐतराज जताया है. इसके अलावा भाजपा के सदस्यों ने दिल्ली नगर निगम के आयुक्त से इन पुस्तकों के वितरण पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

MCD स्कूल की किताबों पर शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी की तस्वीर, BJP ने किया विरोध

BJP के दिल्ली प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा ने दिल्ली सरकार पर प्राथमिक शिक्षा व्यवस्था का घोर राजनीतिकरण करने का आरोप लगाया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि MCD के प्राथमिक विद्यालयों की किताबों में शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी के फोटो और उनका संदेश प्रकाशित करना चौंकाने वाला है. वीरेंद्र सचदेवा ने आगे कहा कि केजरीवाल सरकार पहली बार 2013 में सत्ता में आई है, तब से वह अपने राजनीतिक प्रचार के लिए स्कूलों और पाठ्य पुस्तकों का दुरुपयोग करने की कोशिश कर रही है. 

