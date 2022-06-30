Oath Ceremony of Ekanth Shinde: महाराष्ट्र में आज से शिंदे सरकार, फडणवीस बने डिप्टी सीएम, जानें पूरा घटनाक्रम
महाराष्ट्र में आज से एकनाथ शिंदे का शासन चालू हो गया है. आज ही उनके नाम के आगे मुख्यमंत्री की उपाधि लग गई. बता दें कि आज ही ऐलान हुआ कि वो ही सीएम बनेंगे देवेंद्र फडणवीस नहीं.

Jun 30, 2022

Maharashtra Political Crisis: महाराष्ट्र में आज से एकनाथ शिंदे का शासन चालू हो गया है. आज ही उनके नाम के आगे मुख्यमंत्री की उपाधि लग गई. बता दें कि आज ही ऐलान हुआ कि वो ही सीएम बनेंगे देवेंद्र फडणवीस नहीं. ऐसे में यह जानना जरूरी है कि इस सियासी घटनाक्रम में अचानक इतना बड़ा ट्विस्ट कैसे आगया.

शाम को हुआ बड़ा उलटफेर

शाम तक चर्चा थी कि उद्धव के सीएम पद छोड़ने के बाद देवेंद्र फडणवीस ही अगले सीएम होंगे. लेकिन शाम होते-होते देवेंद्र फडणवीस राज्यपाल से मिले और शिंदे को अगला सीएम घोषित कर दिया. इसके बाद देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने ऐलान किया गया कि फडणवीस खुद सीएम बनने जा रहे हैं.

