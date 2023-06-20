Mughal Harem: आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Mughal Harem: आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ

Mughal Harem Games: मुगल हरम में सिर्फ बादशाह ही आ जा सकते थे.मुगल शहजादों को भी इसके हर हिस्से तक जाने की इजाजत नहीं होती थी. हरम में दैनिक जीवन के हिस्से के तौर पर महिलाओं को खेल खेलने की इजाजत नहीं होती थी.

Mughal History: आज से सैकड़ों साल पहले भारत पर मुगलों की हुकूमत थी. औरतों के रहने के लिए अलग से महल हुआ करते थे, जिनको शाही हरम कहा जाता था. इस जगह को रानियां अपने हिसाब से चलाती थीं. इसके कुछ नियम-कायदे हुआ करते थे. 

