Odisha Train Accident: पटरी पर दौड़ी मौत! चश्मदीद बोले- अचानक ट्रेन डगमगाई और लग गया लाशों का अंबार
Odisha Train Accident: पटरी पर दौड़ी मौत! चश्मदीद बोले- अचानक ट्रेन डगमगाई और लग गया लाशों का अंबार

हादसे के वक्त कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस में मौजूद चश्मदीद ने बताया कि वो जनरल बोगी में सफर कर रहे थे और वो शालिमार से चेन्नई जा रहे थे. भागलपुर के रहने वाले उमाशंकर ने बताया कि ट्रेन में उनकी आंख लग गई थी, वो नींद में थे. अचानक ऐसा लगा कि ट्रेन पटरी से उतर चुकी है और उसी पल पूरी ट्रेन डगमगा गई. इसके बाद बोगियां एक दूसरे पर चढ़ गईं.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

ओडिशा के बालासोर में कल यानी शुक्रवार को हुए रेल हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या 288 पहुंच गई है. रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन अब भी जारी है. बालासोर रेल हादसे पर पीएम मोदी ने हाईलेवल मीटिंग की है. बैठक में हादसे की जगह चलाए जा रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की समीक्षा की गई. पीएम मोदी आज खुद भी हादसे की जगह जाने वाले हैं. हादसे से जुड़ी कहानियां रोंगटे खड़े करने वाली हैं. अस्पताल में मौजूद चश्मदीदों ने दिल दहला देने वाले मंजर को बयां किया.

