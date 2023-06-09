Posters for Muslim Girls: इस शहर में लगे पोस्टर, मुस्लिम लड़कियों से इस्लाम की शान बचाने और अजनबियों से दोस्ती न करने की अपील
Farman for Muslim Girls by Islamic organizations: देश में लव जिहाद के कई मामले सामने आने के बाद अब एक बड़े शहर में अजीब पोस्टर लगे पाए गए हैं. इस्लामिक संगठन की ओर से लगवाए गए इन पोस्टरों में मुस्लिम लड़कियों से इस्लाम की शान बचाने की अपील की गई है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:23 AM IST

Farman for Muslim Girls by Islamic organizations in Mumbra Mumbai: मुंबई के मुंब्रा इलाके में मुस्लिम महिलाओं से अपील करते पोस्टर देखने को मिले हैं. इन पोस्टरों में मुस्लिम लड़कियों से अपील की गई है कि मुसलमान बच्चियां कुरान की तालीम हासिल करें और सुन्नते रसूल पर चलें. वे इधर उधर के बहकावे में ना आएं. ट्यूशन और दूसरे किसी भी बहाने से अजनबियों से न मिलें. इस बात का ख्याल रखें कि इसकी आड़ में दूसरे (धर्म के लोगों) से न मिले.

