देश

जब तक देश के हिंदू-मुसलमान एक हैं, कोई बाहरी ताकत हमारा कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकती- भागवत

उन्होंने कहा, 'जब तक हम एक हैं, तब तक दुनिया में ऐसी कोई ताकत नहीं है जो हमें पराजित कर सके. यही वजह है कि हमेशा बाहरी शक्तियां इस कोशिश में लगी रहती हैं.' 

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (RSS) के प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने कहा कि जब तक भारत में हिंदू-मुसलमान एक हैं, बाहर की कोई भी ताकतें हमारा कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकती. साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ ऐसे तत्व भी हैं जो देश आगे बढ़ता नहीं देखना चाहते, बार-बार भारतीय समाज को निशाना बनाते हैं ताकि इसे बांटा जा सके. उनकी ये कोशिश लगातार चलती रहती है.

