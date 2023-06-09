खट्टर सरकार में 'खटपट'! क्या 2024 से पहले BJP के हाथ से निकल जाएगा हरियाणा?
देश

खट्टर सरकार में 'खटपट'! क्या 2024 से पहले BJP के हाथ से निकल जाएगा हरियाणा?

Khattar Government: हरियाणा में बीजेपी और जेजेपी गठबंधन के बीच दूरियां बढ़ती जा रही हैं. दोनों पार्टी के नेता एक-दूसरे के विरोध में जुबानी जंग के मैदान में उतर गए हैं. जानिए, क्यों खट्टर सरकार के ऊपर खतरे के बादल मंडरा रहे हैं?

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

खट्टर सरकार में 'खटपट'! क्या 2024 से पहले BJP के हाथ से निकल जाएगा हरियाणा?

Haryana Politics: आने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव (2024) की तैयारियां तेज हो गई है लेकिन बीजेपी और जेजेपी के गठबंधन वाली हरियाणा सरकार के बीच खटपट की खबरें आ रही हैं. खबरों के बाजार में अब यह चर्चा हो रही है कि खट्टर सरकार की मुश्किलें आने वाले दिनों में बढ़ने वाली हैं. मामला तब शुरू हुआ जब हरियाणा बीजेपी के प्रदेश प्रभारी बिप्लव देव ने पार्टी के नेता प्रेमलता को उचानाकलां सीट से विधायक बता दिया था. जेजेपी के नेताओं ने इस पर अपना विरोध जताया था. अब यह मामला शांत होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. दोनों पार्टी के नेता एक-दूसरे पर जुबानी तीर छोड़ रहे हैं. ऐसे में खट्टर सरकार के अस्तित्व पर संकट आ सकता है.

