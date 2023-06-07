सिर पर सवार हुआ गुंडई का भूत! अपने ही मालिक को किया किडनैप... जीवा के गैंगस्टर बनने की कहानी
सिर पर सवार हुआ गुंडई का भूत! अपने ही मालिक को किया किडनैप... जीवा के गैंगस्टर बनने की कहानी

उम्रकैद पाने के बाद जेल से भी वो सक्रिय रहा और वहीं से अपने गैंग को ऑपरेट करता था. जानकारी के मुताबिक जीवा पर करीब 22 केस दर्ज थे, जिसमें से 17 में वो बरी हो चुका था. 

बुधवार की दोपहर लखनऊ का कैसरबाग कोर्ट गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंज उठा. वकील के भेष में आए बदमाशों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की और गैंगस्टर संजीव माहेश्वरी जीवा को मौके पर ही ढेर कर दिया. जीवा यूपी में अपराध की दुनिया का जाना-माना नाम था. उसका नाम बीजेपी नेता ब्रह्म दत्त द्विवेदी हत्याकांड और कृष्णानंद हत्याकांड में भी सामने आया था. ब्रह्म दत्त द्विवेदी हत्याकांड  में उसे उम्रकैद की सजा हुई थी. लेकिन जीवा अचानक अपराध की दुनिया का सिरमौर नहीं बना, बल्कि एक समय ऐसा भी जब वो एक आम आदमी की तरह नौकरी करता था. 

