India Vs Pak: अब पाकिस्तान की खैर नहीं, भारतीय सेना ने लिया ये बड़ा फैसला

topStories1hindi1738732
Indian Army: लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल राजीव घई की गिनती भारतीय सेना के काबिल अफसरों में होती है वो इससे पहले मेजर जनरल जनरल स्टाफ के रूप में उत्तरी कमान की जिम्मेदारी संभाल चुके हैं.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Lt general Rajiv Ghai assumes command of Chinar Corps: लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल राजीव घई ने रणनीतिक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण कश्मीर स्थित चिनार कोर की कमान संभाली. रक्षा मंत्रालय के एक बयान में कहा गया है, 'कमांड संभालने पर उन्होंने श्रीनगर में बादामी बाग छावनी में चिनार कॉर्प्स मेमोरियल पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की.' लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल राजीव घई ने चिनार कॉर्प्स के सैनिकों को संबोधित किया और उनसे बातचीत की और उन्हें जम्मू-कश्मीर (Jammu Kashmir) में शांति और स्थिरता के लिए अथक समर्पण और दृढ़ता के साथ काम करना जारी रखने के लिए प्रेरित किया.

